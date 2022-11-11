The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has criticised the state government on the collapse of a building under construction at the Stephen Keshi Township Stadium, Asaba, the state capital.

Mr Omo-Agege, who spoke shortly after the incident, which reportedly recorded three casualties, expressed pain at the nonchalance of the contractors engaged in the construction site.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Communications Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, on Thursday.

There was an accident at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba where some construction works are ongoing, which reportedly recorded three casualties in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

Mr Omo-Agege, in the statement, said the character and attitude of the contractors were a reflection of the overall character of the Governor Ifeanyii Okowa administration, which he described as cold and unfeeling.

He recalled a similar incident, a few years ago, in the same stadium, when an overhead water tank collapsed during a live sporting event and killed one person, to the embarrassment of Deltans.

He said “the lives of Deltans and other Nigerians in the state seem to have lost value under the Okowa administration because of selfish and narrow considerations, ineptitude when engaging professionals, and even in the observation of safety measures at project sites and across the state.”

Mr Omo-Agege “questioned if the state government under Okowa was meeting financial obligations to contractors, stating that non release of funds could be an additional cause of the shoddy jobs that litter the state, and which now endanger the lives of Deltans and others within the state.”

The APC candidate expressed sympathy to those impacted, not only in this case, but by Okowa’s shoddy project governance in the state, and prayed for quick recovery.

He assured that ugly incidents such as these will be a thing of the past as soon as he becomes governor of Delta State, and urged all Deltans to give the APC the needed support in the 2023 general election.

Accident caused by crane operator – Delta govt

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has explained that the accident was caused by the misalignment of the crane by its operator.

It also said no life was lost during the accident, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who spoke at the accident scene, clarified that the collapse was not due to the use of substandard materials as being erroneously reported by a section of the media.

Mr Aniagwu, who confirmed that there was no loss of life in the Asaba sports Complex incident, added that it was the misalignment of the crane that led to the heavy duty equipment crashing on the wall in one of the floors of a two storey building being constructed in the stadium complex.

According to him, contrary to reports of loss of lives, only one person sustained minor injury and has since been treated while other workers have returned to site.

He said the contractor had assured that the crashed wall would be fixed within 48 hours.

“Right behind me is the premises of the indoor sports hall under construction at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“The accident was caused by the crane operator who couldn’t properly align the lift while trying to take up some very heavy duty equipment up the particular floor and it fell on the wall which led to a crash of a part of the wall.

“One person sustained minor injury and has since been treated and workers have returned to work. The workers are very much on site and we are moving with speed.

“The unconfirmed reports of loss of life are not true and anybody saying the Stephen Keshi Stadium has come crashing down is also peddling the wrong information.

“As a matter of fact, the stadium is undergoing some renovation work ahead of the National Sports Festival.

“The contractor has assured us that in less than 48 hours, the damaged wall from the misalignment of the crane will be fixed,” he said.

Mr Aniagwu, therefore, urged the general public to discountenance any report on loss of life on account of the minor accident at the construction site, the NAN report stated.

