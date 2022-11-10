The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has asked the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to protect undocumented Nigerians living outside the country.

The committee chairman, Tolulope Shadipe (APC, Oyo), stated this on Thursday while briefing journalists after a budget defence session at the National Assembly.

She said though the undocumented Nigerians are outside the mandate of NIDCOM, the government cannot afford to ignore them because they are still citizens of the country.

“NIDCOM is responsible for Nigerians in the Diaspora. Unfortunately, we have Nigerians in the Diaspora that are also undocumented people. Because they are Nigerians, as much as they are not in the mandate of NIDCOM – because it is legal migration that they are responsible for; those who have legally migrated – because they are Nigerians, NIDCOM still has to look out for them,” she stated.

Ms Shadipe also expressed dissatisfaction with the inability to pass the Diaspora voting bill. She said the lawmakers are considering citizenship for Nigerian descendants who are in other parts of the world.

“Diaspora voting bill, we worked on it, did not pass it. Whether we like it or not, eventually, it is going to pass because that is the direction that the world is going.

“We are also looking at the issue of people of Nigerian descent who are not currently Nigerians but who want to return home; who have had DNA tests proving that they have ties to Nigeria,” she said.

While speaking, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged the lawmakers to reconsider the Diaspora Voting Bill.

Ms Dabiri-Erewa, who is a former chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora, said everyone must work together to actualise diaspora voting and ensure that Nigerians around the world can participate in elections in Nigeria.

“We have lobbied; we have made a case for it, but it has not happened. We pray it will happen. Making it happen, left to me and her (Akande-Sadipe), it would have been done already,” she said.

On citizenship for Nigerian descendants, she said the interior ministry is working on modalities to ensure proper implementation.

“On the issue of citizenship, it is something that the ministry of interior is also looking into. How do you do it? What are the modalities? And then, how do you ensure it is not abused?”

She also encouraged Nigerians in diaspora to be worthy ambassadors of the country.

