The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency is dead.

The victim, Ejikeme Omeje, died in an auto crash on Tuesday morning.

Mr Omeje, a pharmacist, died along Eden Ani/Nsukka Road in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State while he was coming back from Edem-Ani town after a political meeting.

He was said to have lost control of his car which veered off the road and hit a tree.

The APC chieftain was said to have died shortly after he was rushed to a hospital due to head injuries he sustained in the accident.

APC suspends campaign activities

Meanwhile, the chairman of the APC in Enugu, Ugochukwu Agballah, has confirmed the death of the politician.

“On behalf of the State Executive Committee and members of the APC in Enugu State, I sorrowfully announce the death of Pharmacist Ejike Omeje, the APC candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency,” Mr Agballah said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the party in the state has declared a three-day mourning from 9 to 11 November.

“In this three-day mourning period, we hereby suspend all campaign activities, rallies and outdoor events,” he said.

The APC chairman, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, asked all candidates of the party and party faithful to adhere to the directive.

“All party flags in all our offices all over Enugu State are to fly at half-mast in honour of our departed colleague,” Mr Agballah added.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family at this challenging period of sadness.”

