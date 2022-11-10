A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday said the country has built a hypersonic ballistic missile that was capable of penetrating “all missile defence systems.”

Iran’s Press TV network quoted Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, as saying “the missile has a high velocity and can manoeuvre both in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“The new missile can pass through all missile defence systems. I don’t think that the technology capable of countering it will be achieved in the decades to come.

“It can target the enemy’s anti-missile systems, and its production marks a huge leap in the development of a new generation of missiles,” Mr Hajizadeh noted.

