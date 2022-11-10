A former commissioner for Information, during the administration of Governor Sam Egwu, in Ebonyi State, Abịa Onyike, was on Wednesday night abducted and tortured by the Ebubeagu.

Ebubeagu is a security outfit in the South-east that is backed by the Ebonyi State Government and other state governments in the region.

The victim, who is one of the spokespersons for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, was reportedly taken to Ebubeagu’s head office, Old Government House, Abakaliki, where he was said to have been brutalised.

Mr Onyike is veteran Journalist.

Reacting, the Ebubeagu Ebonyi State Commander, Friday Nnana, said Mr Onyike’s arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

He said Mr Abia was arrested at a location where a suspect was being trailed.

According to him, immediately his name, place of origin and personality was ascertained, he was released.

“The place they said (Onyike) Abia was caught was where a criminal element we have been looking for usually stays.

“We have satellite everywhere. That’s where the suspect usually comes to collect arms and ammunition and rifles kept for him. He normally comes from outside the state.

“You can ask the victim what we did immediately he was asked to provide his name, where he came from. We ordered them to leave him immediately. People have been putting surveillance where he was arrested.”

Ebuebagu has become notorious for indiscriminate arrest, torture, and even extra judicial killings in the state, leading to calls by opposition parties and rights groups for it to be disbanded.

Last month,the group abducted a senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Ebonyi South District, Linus Okorie.

After his family and associates raised an alarm, he was hurriedly taken to the police, who later arraigned him in court.

He was later remanded in prison.

