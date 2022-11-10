A suspect who was arrested for allegedly setting his step-children ablaze has blamed his action on a “quarrel” he had with his wife.

Joseph Ojo, who was paraded by the police in Ondo State on Wednesday, said his wife had not been taking care of him because of the five children she had in her previous marriage.

Mr Ojo’s wife also had two children – 18-months-old twins – with him.

The suspect said allegedly set fire on his five step-children while they were asleep.

He said the quarrel with his wife began after he brought N600 as feeding money; he accused the wife of starting it.

The incident, which happened last Saturday at Fagun Crescent area of Ondo city, resulted in the immediate death of one of the children.

Two of them were confirmed dead on Tuesday, following the severity of the burns they sustained.

According to the police, the case was first reported at the Enu-Owa Division on the 5th of November.

A neighbour was said to have rushed to the scene and succeeded in rescuing four of the children, while one was burnt to death.

The mother of the children was also affected as she tried to save her children.

“Tayo Akinfolarin aged 7 years was burnt beyond recognition while the other four children were rushed to FMC, Owo.,” a statement by the police said.

“Aanu Akinfolarin Aged 10 years died on the way to the Hospital and Tope Akinfolarin Aged 14 years died on the 8th of November, 2022, while the two other children are still receiving treatment in the Hospital.”

The police also noted that the suspect because angry over his wife’s attitude and siphoned petrol from his chainsaw (felling machine) and poured it in the children’s room before setting it ablaze.

“The twins bore to the suspect by the mother of those children are in safe condition, as they were not in the same room with their step siblings,” said the police statement.

According to the police, the suspect will soon be arraigned in court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

