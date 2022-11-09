The number of COVID-19 deaths has fallen sharply since last winter, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Earlier, some 9,400 COVID-19-related deaths were reported worldwide last week, WHO chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus reported in Geneva on Wednesday.

He said that this was almost 90 per cent less than in February when the 2022 weekly peak of 75,000 was reached.

While that was a positive development, too many people were still dying, the WHO chief said during a news conference.

“Almost 10,000 deaths a week is 10,000 too many, for a disease that can be prevented and treated.

“COVID-19 is still a pandemic,” said WHO epidemiologist, Maria Van Kerkhove.

In the previous week, about 2.1 million new infections were reported worldwide.

(dpa/NAN)

