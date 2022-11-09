A group of persons with disabilities on Wednesday barricaded the office of Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in protest against the delay in implementing the Persons with Disability Discrimination Prohibition Act.

The persons with disabilities occupied the offices of both the governor and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, by sitting at the entrances.

The protesters under the aegis of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Osun State chapter, chanted different solidarity songs and demanded that none of them leave the protesting scene until the governor assured them that the Disability Act will be implemented.

Both the governor and his deputy were said to be absent when the protesters stormed their offices.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “We are not objects of pity, we have our rights”, “Disability rights are human rights”, “We ask Osun State Government to Domesticate National Disability Act”, “Show Commitments to Disability Rights”, “UNCRPD Article 5: Equality & Non-discrimination.”

Aghanti Smith, General Secretary of the group, who spoke to the media on behalf of his colleagues, appealed to the state government to sign the disability law.

“We want the governor to sign the bill today,” he said.

“We are appealing to the state government under the leadership of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to allow this bill to sail through.”

Mr Smith explained that the disability group staged the protest to call on the state government after it had refused to acknowledge their letters.

“The purpose of organising this peaceful protest is to tell the Osun State Government that we want their names to be written in gold. Our counterparts in many other states in Nigeria have started enjoying the dividends of this disability law, but in Osun, it’s not like that,” he said.

“We have written so many letters, we have talked to them privately and publicly but no response. That’s why we gathered ourselves for this peaceful protest so that our voices will be heard.”

Olowogboyega Oyebade, the State Head of Service, who addressed the protesters on behalf of the state government assured that the state will deliberate on the Disability Act at the next executive meeting.

“Mr Governor loves you, the commissioner for Justice loves you and everybody in the cabinet loves you. Now that you have said now that your bill should be passed to the executive, I want to tell you in the next state exco meeting, your bill will be presented,” Mr Oyebade said.

“Now that you want your disability bill to be signed into law, I must let you know that it may not be true that the commissioner for Justice has delayed your bill, no, he cannot do that, it must have been one assignment or the other he is going through.

“Nobody can delay it and the Commissioner has not been such a person in this administration. He has been a forthright person and I am sure that nobody under this administration can just sit on anything.”

