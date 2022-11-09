The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the sum of N1.6 billion for the procurement of medical equipment and furniture for aviation medical centre, Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, briefed State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Aviation after the FEC meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The Minister of Aviation presented a memo for procurement of medical equipment and furniture for the ongoing construction of one of the prototype aviation medical centres at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“In other words, we are building aviation medical centres in all the airports and this is the prototype in Abuja.

“The contract was approved for the supply of medical equipment and furniture for the tune of N1.6 billion with a delivery period of six months.

“The contractor is Tasodic Sodica Limited,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

