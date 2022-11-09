Some Nigerian lawyers have spoken on the legality of having armed police officers brought into the courtroom during proceedings.

This is a sequel to controversy, in July, in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, when the Chief Judge of the state, Ekaette Obot, committed human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, to one-month imprisonment.

Mr Effiong was defending his client, Leo Ekpenyong, in a defamation suit involving Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Mrs Obot committed Mr Effiong to prison for alleged contempt of court after the lawyer objected to the presence of two armed police officers in court during proceedings in the defamation suit.

“I have never seen one before. What we have is only police orderly, not armed police officers,” said Monday Ubani, an Abuja-based lawyer and chairman of the Section on Public Interest and Development Law conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

The lawyer said it is not a usual practice for armed officers to be brought into the courtroom during proceedings and that such is strange to him.

Stanley Alieke, another legal practitioner, told PREMIUM TIMES that although judges are empowered by law to have a police orderly, such an orderly cannot be armed.

“That is totally wrong. Even police orderlies are not to be armed in the courtroom,” he said.

The lawyer, who is based in Abuja, however, said armed police officers may be allowed around the court premises during the trial of a suspected terrorist or high-profile criminal.

He claimed that armed security agencies are allowed around the court premises during trials of the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra in Abuja.

“But inside the courtroom? no. They are not allowed, unless the judge wants to play some game. It’s quite unheard of,” Mr Alieke stated.

An Anambra State-based lawyer, Ezichi Enweremadu-Ugwu, shares the same sentiments.

For the legal practitioner, armed officers could “stay around the court” if the judge believes that there might be chaos during proceedings.

“The only time when armed officers could be in the court is when a court is passing judgement that has to do with a high-profile criminal because there are instances where a judge was attacked after passing judgement,” she said.

“But apart from such instances, which is very rare, armed policemen are not allowed into the courtroom,” Mrs Enweremadu-Ugwu stressed.

The immediate past chairperson of NBA, Abuja branch, Bulus Atsen, told this newspaper that apart from police orderlies attached to judges, armed policemen are not allowed into a courtroom.

“In practice, the only person allowed to carry a pistol (in the court) is the orderly of the judge and that is for the protection of the judge,” Mr Atsen said.

He said there are areas that security agencies are not permitted to enter with a rifle.

The former NBA chairperson said in developed societies such designations are usually backed-up by a law.

“Some of those areas are the national assembly chambers, the presidential villa, and of course, the courtroom is one of such places too,” he said.

The legal practitioner, however, called for improved legislation on the carriage of firearms, especially in designated areas.

He said there was a need to amend the Firearm Act 1959 to cater for some emerging realities in Nigeria.

“I will recommend that the Firearms Act should be amended to create no-gun zones in Nigeria,” Mr Atsen added.

For Vincent Adodo, another legal practitioner, allowing armed police officers into the courtroom will create an “atmosphere of intimidation.”

“When armed policemen are in court, it could create some sense of fear which would, somehow, negate the intention of the law to be accessible to members of the public,” he said.

Mr Adodo said a court is a public place and that people are empowered by the law to have access to the courtroom, citing section 36 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended).

The Abuja-based lawyer, who frowned against the presence of armed officers in court, however, identified circumstances that could permit the presence of armed police in the court.

“But in a case having to do with trial of (suspected) terrorists where a such terrorist can invade the court premises and start causing chaos, the judge may ask for (armed) police protection,” Mr Adodo explained.

Obioma Ezenwobodo, another lawyer, also corroborated the views of his colleagues.

“Even when the police officers or prison officials bring in a prisoner or detainee to court for trial, they normally stay outside or hang around the court (premises). They don’t come into the court. The ones that come into the court are not armed,” he said.

He said although it is not a common practice to have armed police officers in a courtroom, such action does not entirely violate the law.

But like others, he gave a condition for allowing such armed officers.

“If a judge feels threatened or insecure, there is nothing stopping the judge from bringing security agencies into the courtroom to secure his or her court,” the lawyer explained.

Mr Ezenwobodo noted that allowing armed police officers into the courtroom could “instill fear into the litigants and other members of the public.”

Asked if a lawyer has the right to raise an objection when armed police officers are brought into a courtroom, the lawyer said, “a lawyer is a minister in the temple of justice. If he sees any issue or condition, he feels that it is not pleasant, and he can raise it before the court. Not arguing.”

The lawyer also said raising such objections against armed policemen in court cannot be “enough ground to convict a lawyer for contempt.”

“Maybe there are other issues that arose – it depends on the circumstances,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

