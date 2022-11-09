The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed reports that Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has resigned from his appointment as the Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday.

Mr Ologbondiyan described the report as fake news.

“Our Campaign assures Nigerians as well as all pro-democracy and development partners that such an idea is not in the contemplation of Gov. Emmanuel.

“Gov. Emmanuel, this afternoon at the launch of the PDP Governorship Campaign which held at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, cleared this as a lie from the pit of hell and that he remains the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council,” he said.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the appointment of Mr Emmanuel as Chairman of the presidential campaign council was predicated on his belief and commitment to PDP and the ideals of PDP founding fathers.

He said it was also predicated on his unwavering confidence in PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the leader that has the required capacity to lead the charge to rescue and rebuild the nation.

“Gov. Emmanuel is effectively and committedly leading a successful campaign that will take our party to victory and will not be distracted by the wishful thinking of the enemies of Nigeria.”

Mr Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to ignore such shenanigans and fake news coming from the enemies of the nation who were desirous of causing confusion in the polity to derail the electoral process.

“We caution those behind this wicked rumour to desist from such and know that they are fighting a lost battle as Nigerians across the board are already rallying with the PDP and cannot be swayed by fake news,” Mr Ologbondiyan said.

(NAN)

