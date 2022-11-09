The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, on 27 July sentenced a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, to one month in jail for alleged contempt of court after the young lawyer objected to the presence of armed police officers in court.

The lawyer had also raised concerns over the eviction of a PREMIUM TIMES reporter from court on the order of Justice Obot.

Mrs Obot, in convicting Mr Effiong, said the lawyer was being “unruly”.

The judge’s action was roundly condemned by different groups across the country.

Amnesty International Nigeria, Nigerian Bar Association, and the Nigeria Labour Congress said the committal process was bereft of due process.

Apart from Mr Effiong, here are some lawyers in Nigeria who were convicted for contempt of court in the past.

Fola Akinrinsola (late), a lawyer, was convicted for contempt by Anambra State chief judge over an article he wrote, which was published by Punch newspaper on May 13, 1979. The conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal on 5 August 1980.

Human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi was convicted for contempt and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in 1990 by the then-acting Chief Judge of Lagos State, Ligali Ayorinde.

Mr Gani was sued for libel by two security chiefs in Ibrahim Babangida’s military government, Haliru Akilu (a colonel) and Kunle Togun (lieutenant colonel) after the rights lawyer accused them of killing Dele Giwa, the Editor of Newswatch Magazine.

Mr Ayorinde assigned the case to himself but Mr Gani asked the judge to recuse himself and assigned the case to another judge for the likelihood of bias. The judge cited Mr Gani for contempt over the application. The conviction was later quashed at the Court of Appeal.

Olu Onagoruwa, the then legal adviser of the Daily Times newspaper, wrote an article which was published in the newspaper on 18 May 1979. The then Chief Judge of Anambra State, Emmanuel Araka, committed him to Enugu prison for contempt. The judge felt the article was contemptuous of a pending case before him. The conviction was later quashed at the Court of Appeal on 5 February 1980.

A Magistrate, Ibrahim Muhammed of Wuse Zone 6, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in March 2021 committed a lawyer, Eburu Bath, to two months’ imprisonment for challenging him on the summary of a case before the court.

The magistrate, Mr Muhammed, reportedly bowed to pressure from NBA and set aside the earlier judgment committing Mr Bath to prison for contempt. The NBA had applied for a review of the judgement, which it said was bereft of fair hearing.

Adeyemi Candide-Johnson, a lawyer, was committed to prison for contempt in December 1987 by a Kano State Chief Magistrate, Esther Edigin.

The lawyer appeared as counsel to the accused in the case.

The trial judge reportedly ordered the detention of the lawyer for a couple of minutes in the cell after the lawyer insisted that his submissions before the court be placed on record and also refused to answer questions which were put to him by the court in a case between the Commissioner of Police and Obong Etukurem.

The lawyer challenged his committal at the High Court and lost. He, however, won at the Court of Appeal in 1990.

Arrested for ‘noise-making’

A judge,Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State, in December 2021, set free a lawyer whom he ordered arrested after a group of lawyers repeatedly ignored warnings not to make a noise in a passage outside the court.

Vanguard newspaper reported how the judge, who found it difficult to continue with proceedings, sent his police orderly to arrest anyone found making a noise in the corridor of the court after the court registrar’s warnings.

While other lawyers ran, one lawyer was arrested and brought before Mr Abang, who expressed his disappointment at the lawyer’s action.

The judge was commended for asking the lawyer to go without committing him to prison for contempt.

This report received input from Richard Akinnola, a journalist and legal historian. Mr Akinnola, an author of books on media law and national development, covered the judiciary beat for many years and later became the editor of Vanguard newspaper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

