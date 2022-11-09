The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, have donated N200 million in cash and materials to victims of flood in the state.

According to a statement the Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, N50 million donated by Mr Tinubu was distributed in cash, while N150 million worth of relief materials facilitated by Mr Omo-Agege were equally shared to victims.

Mr Niboro said the cash and gift items were given to leaders of the affected areas at the local level for onward distribution to the flood victims in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He further stated that the items were collected at the home of the coordinator of Delta APC Campaign Organisation in Delta Central, Ominimini Obiuwevwi, in Agbarha-Otor.

“The relief materials include bags of rice, beans, salt, blankets, seasoning cube, mosquito nets, clothes, roofing sheets, nails among others,” he said.

The statement also the three camps visited by the party last week were given N5 million each and that 15 camps will get N2.3 million each while the relief materials will be shared equally across the three senatorial districts.

The IDP camps that got N5 million each are those in Patani (Delta South), Utagba Ogbe Technical College (Delta North) and Okwagbe Secondary School (Delta Central).

Centres in Delta South that received N2.3million each include those located in Bomadi Town; Tuono in Burutu and Isaba in Warri South West; Inorin, Warri South; Late Senator Okpozo’s compound in Ozoro, Isoko North as well as Hon. Joel Onovwakpo Thomas Campaign HQ in Emede, Isoko South LGA.

Also, centres in Delta North that received N2.3 million each include NDDC IDP Camp, Kwale, Ndokwa West; DESOPADEC IDP Camp, Ndokwa East LGA; Ewulu Mixed Secondary School IDP Camp, Ewulu, Aniocha South LGA; Basic Secondary School, Illah, Oshimili North and Onne Primary School Cable Point, Asaba, Oshimili South.

Similarly, Town Hall, Evwreni in Ughelli North LGA; Uwheru Grammar School in Ughelli North; Emadadja Community IDP, Udu LGA; Eghereka Secondary School, Ewu-Urhobo, Ughelli South and Aladja Community IDP, Udu LGA all in Delta Central all received N2.3million cash.

Over two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states have so far been affected by the flood. Some of the states most affected include Benue, Kogi, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Kano.

Also, over 600 persons have reportedly died as a result of the flood.

