The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has unveiled his blueprints for the state.

Delivering his speech before party members and supporters on Tuesday during the launch of his campaign at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Mr Eno said his plans for the state are captured in the “ARISE Agenda”.

Mr Eno gave the full meaning of ARISE as “Agricultural revolution, Rural development, Infrastructural maintenance and advancement, Security management, Educational and Economic management.”

He said, “Through our agricultural revolution we would ensure that there is enough food for our people at affordable prices. We would tap into our comparative advantage in this area and create wealth for our people.”

He repeatedly thanked the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, whom he referred to as his “political godfather” for the trust bestowed on him and promised not to take it for granted.

Mr Eno on 25 May secured a landslide victory at the party’s governorship primary marred by boycott from popular aspirants due to non-participation of statutory delegates and conflicting interpretation of a court order.

He is currently battling an alleged age and certificate forgery case at the Federal High Court, Uyo, after he was sued by a governorship aspirant, Akan Okon.

Mr Eno vowed to run an issue-based campaign, devoid of mudslinging, character assassination, propaganda and blackmail.

He promised job creation and investment in education to ensure children in the state can compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world.

To stem rural-urban migration, Mr Eno promised a “robust investment” in rural development.

For the aviation sector, the PDP candidate promised to consolidate on the achievements of the present administration by building a cargo terminal for Ibom Air to commence cargo flight in the West Africa region.

He, however, took a swipe at Godswill Akpabio’s administration in the state, which he said was marred by insecurity.

“Today, our people can go ahead to sleep with their two eyes closed. It wasn’t like this. Not too long ago, our people were kidnapped, murdered, and assassinated. People were removed from churches and killed in the most brutal manner. A lot of Nigerians did not desire to visit our state.

“Today, the story has turned around because of the effort of one man, Mr Emmanuel. It is this seed of prosperity and growth that Mr Emmanuel had planted that calls for continuity and further advancement.

“This election is beyond rhetoric and fake promises but pragmatism, capacity and making hard choices. It is your choice to have a proven leader who has created jobs for many years for our youths versus those who only use the youths for thuggery and violence to suit their selfish purposes.”

Speaking on his managerial experience and capacity, Mr Eno recalled how a business, Royalty Hotels, he started in 1997, in Eket, has within 25 years grew to employ over 2000 workers and a wage bill of over N25 million a month.

He urged the people not to allow politics to divide them, adding that politics and political parties are only vehicles for political aspiration. He promised to be a governor for all if elected.

Mr Eno’s speech, overshadowed by the achievements of the present administration which he himself reeled out, contained little about how he plans to take the state to “another level”.

Other PDP candidates contesting for the Senate and House of Representatives were introduced at the rally and the party flags handed over to them.

Background

Mr Eno, a cleric, who was relatively unknown in Akwa Ibom politics, was serving as the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the state when Governor Emmanuel presented him to party leaders as his preferred successor in January.

He rode on the back of Governor Emmanuel’s endorsement to defeat other aspirants during the PDP governorship primary by securing 993 votes from the 1, 018 delegates accredited for the exercise.

His main challengers were Onofiok Luke and Mr Okon who had three votes each.

Mr Luke, a former speaker and serving federal lawmaker who boycotted the primary citing non-participation of statutory delegates, had since endorsed Mr Eno.

Mr Okon, a former cabinet member with Mr Eno, is in court to challenge Mr Eno’s victory.

