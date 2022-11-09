Two of the five children allegedly set ablaze by an angry step-father in Ondo, have died, police said.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in Ondo State, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday that the two children died because of the severity of the injuries they sustained.

She said efforts are being made to save the remaining children.

The police had arrested the 54-year-old man, Joseph Ojo, who allegedly set fire on the children at Fagun crescent in Ondo town, last weekend.

The children were said to be sleeping when Mr Ojo allegedly poured petrol on them and ignited it. One of them died before they got to the hospital.

A witness had said that the man was aggrieved over his wife’s refusal to have sex with him for several months.

His wife had five children in her first marriage, before marrying Mr Ojo. Their union produced twins, who are 18 months old.

Mrs Odunlami said Mr Ojo would be charged with arson and murder, adding that further investigation was ongoing.

