The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, says the mining police initiative failed to work due to lack of funding.

He stated that the initiative, aimed at curbing illegal mining activities, was not funded by the federal government, hence its demise.

Mr Adegbite disclosed this on Tuesday while appearing before the House Committee on Steel to defend the ministry’s 2023 budgetary allocation.

He said the ministry is powerless to fight illegal mining activities in the country, therefore, did not make budgetary provision for security to tackle illegal mining.

Mr Adegbite informed the lawmakers that the National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno, is developing a robust plan to combat illegal mining.

“Yes, my predecessor set up what you call mining police. The mining police was set up in 2017. Essentially, the minister sits at the head of that committee. It has the Chief of Army Staff, the IG of Police and others as members.

“The committee has not been funded since. The mining police was proposed to have personnel on ground. If we have police, army, NSCDC giving us information, they can prevent illegal mining. But that committee is just there in name only— not funded. If you have 10 soldiers, you must give them daily ration. The mining police has not worked,” he said.

Mr Adegbite also spoke on the annual budgetary allocations to the Ajaokuta Steel Complex. He stated that the government has to continue to allocate funds to workers maintaining the complex.

He said vandals would have vandalised the complex if there were no workers “keeping vigil,” at the complex.

“Ajaokuta is a city on its own. To maintain that—if you look at most of the highways we have, we used to have crash barriers, but we don’t have them anymore because they have smelt them—I bet you, that is what would have happened to Ajaokuta if you don’t have personnel there, who are keeping vigil and maintaining the place. It would have gone stiff but they do a regular maintenance, lubrication. If you go there tomorrow, they will do dummy run for you,” he said.

He also informed the lawmakers that COVID-19 disrupted the plan for the Russians to do turn-around-maintenance of the complex. He added that the federal government has opted to concession the complex outright.

Abubakar Bwari, former Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development had estimated that more than two million people in Nigeria depend on illegal mining for their livelihood.

