The wife of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Kafayat Oyetola, led other women in the state in a solidarity walk for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

They began the walk around 8 a.m. from the Government House in Oke-Fia and marched through Alekuwodo, Ola-Iya, and Fagbewesa and ended at Freedom Park in Osogbo, the capital.

The women who walked with the Osun State First Lady were APC members, popularly known as Akoni Obinrin (brave women).

They sang solidarity songs as they walked through the streets amidst a high-security presence, appealing to residents to vote for APC in the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Oyetola, while addressing the women’s group, promised to deliver at least one million votes for the APC with support from women in the state.

“We have 138 coordinators of Akoni Obinrin across the state, under these coordinators, we have representatives of the group at every unit, ward, and local government levels. They will mobilize support and votes for Asiwaju,” she said.

The governor’s wife described Mr Tinubu as someone who accommodates everybody irrespective of an ethnic group.

“We have seen what he did within and outside the country most especially when he was the governor of Lagos State,” she said.

“He is a type of man that accommodates everybody without tribal sentiment. With the good job he has done in Lagos state, we believe he will replicate it in the entire country.”

Funke Egbemode, the state commissioner for information and civil orientation, also expressed the readiness of the women’s group to support and mobilize for APC in the 2023 elections.

“There is no point in throwing away your vote for an untested hand,” she said.

“If you have used a doctor before, and he did well, you can trust him, we have seen that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has major ingredients that the nation needs and that is political will.

“He has stood up to the system before and won. He is the man that has been tested, he’s the man that we can trust and we should come out in February on the day of the election to cast our vote for him.” Mrs Egbemode added.

