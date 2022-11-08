A police officer, Olusegun Bamidele, on Tuesday testified before a Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, during a trial-within-trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of the CEO of Super Tv, Usifo Ataga,

Ms Ojukwu, an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, was arraigned alongside two others, Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu on 12th October 2021, on a nine-count charge over the alleged murder of Mr Ataga.

Ms Ojukwu and Mr Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements, and stealing.

The incident took place at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The third defendant, Ms Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of receiving a stolen iPhone 7 belonging to the deceased.

‘Love affair’

Mr Bamidele, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was a witness during the trial-within-trial ordered by the judge, Yetunde Adesanya, to determine whether it should admit as evidence the confessional statement allegedly made by Miss Ojukwu, while in custody.

The witness told the court that the police arrested the suspect, her foster father, Onoh Ojukwu, and a ten-year-old girl on 24 June 2021.

He added that Mr Ojukwu and the minor were released the next day (June 25) and that he was rearrested on 29th July 2021 and detained till 19th August 2021.

When questioned by Miss Ojukwu’s lawyer, Onwuka Egwu, on why the police detained Mr Ojukwu that long, the police officer said it was Mr Ojukwu that offered to assist the police with its investigation and that he wasn’t detained but was given access to move around the premises of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

According to the witness, they later discovered that Mr Ojukwu was insincere with the police.

“During his detention, we stumbled on information that there was an amorous relationship between the first defendant and her foster father (Mr Ojukwu),” Mr Bamidele said.

“We found out that he wasn’t being sincere with us and that he knows she (allegedly) committed the offence which she is standing trial for and that she was concealing vital information.

“We also established that Chidinma’s mother never approved the custody of Chidinma to Mr Ojukwu.”

When cross-examined by a state’s lawyer, Tolu Onilado, the witness denied allegations by the defendant’s lawyer that her confessional statement was obtained under duress.

According to him, the hall used for her questioning was big and fully air-conditioned.

Mr Bamidele said the police also provided her with food and water before the interrogation.

“After she had disclosed enough information, I told her she needs to write a statement. Cautionary words were applied and she confirmed she understands them perfectly,” he said.

“She initially started writing her statement, but I noticed her writing wasn’t legible, so I suggested that she write in capital letters. But, she said I should write it for her. I reminded her that she is an undergraduate of Mass Communication at UNILAG. But she insisted I write it for her, which I did.”

He reiterated that the suspect wasn’t in any way intimidated. “There was no inducement or harassment,” he said.

“The most senior person that was with us was ACP Rasak Oseni, who wouldn’t allow anything like that.”

A further hearing is fixed for 10 November

