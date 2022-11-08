Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, unveiled a social investment plan to be implemented in the state for over the next 12 months, despite having seven months left in office.

The governor, while presenting the 2023 budget to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Monday, said the “pro-poor expenditure programme” will start “within the remaining party of the year 2022”.

Governor Emmanuel, who will be embarking on such distribution of largesse to the residents of the state for the first time in over seven years of his administration, did not disclose how the beneficiaries would be selected.

Under the scheme, according to Mr Emmanuel, 1, 950 beneficiaries would receive N10, 000 for twelve months Social Transfer Scheme, while 1,500 indigenes would be engaged to some jobs for N10, 000 monthly stipend, with no time bound given.

“Livelihood Grant Scheme – This will capture 975 indigenes for short livelihood support accompanied with soft skills training and one off – payment not less than ₦190,000 each and is targeted at self-employed youths of Akwa Ibom State.

“Additional 5,735 farmers in the State will access improved agricultural infrastructure such as construction or rehabilitation of canals, Roads and Warehouses, while 8,125 farmers will access Agric assets to step up agricultural production and small-scale food processing.

“Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Scheme – about 14,000 SMEs in the State will be captured for a grant of ₦100,000 – ₦150,000 to incentivize employment retention following several bouts of economy (Covid – 19) lockdowns that affected Small and Medium Scale businesses in the State,” Governor Emmanuel said.

The budget

The 2023 budget, which is the last to be presented by Mr Emmanuel as governor of the state, is N 697.005 billion. Mr Emmanuel christened it the “budget of completion”.

It focuses on consolidation of the 8-point completion agenda of the administration, including industrialisation, aviation development and infrastructure expansion, among others.

The 2023 budget proposal is 10 per cent higher than the 2022 budget which was N631.881 billion.

Mr Emmanuel is proposing N344 billion for recurrent expenditure, and N353 billion for capital expenditure.

According to the governor, the budget is projected on an oil benchmark of $70 per barrel at a production rate of 1.69 million barrels per day with an estimated exchange rate of N435.57 to a United States dollar.

Sectoral allocation indicates that, education got N50.6 billion, while health got N30.5 billion and Agriculture has N14.1 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

