An early morning fire razed nine shops at the popular Oja-Oba Market, along Ibokun road in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday.

The affected shops were mainly occupied by local herb sellers.

Babalola Oyebode, one of the shop owners in the market, said the inferno started around 3 a.m. and raged for a few hours before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Mr Oyebode, a provision seller whose shop was not affected, said the inferno destroyed properties and goods worth several millions of naira.

“The fire started from one of the shops before it transferred to the others. Total of nine shops were burnt before the fire service people arrived,” he said.

Although officials are yet to state the cause of the fire, Mr Oyebode blamed it on high electricity voltage.

Ibrahim Adekunle, the spokesperson of the Fire Service in Osun State, confirmed the incident.

“The fire was suspected to have started some hours before the men of Osun State Fire Service, Okefia Station were informed through one Mr Oyedele Muftau who visited our station,” he said.

The fire service spokesperson noted that several properties had been destroyed by the inferno before the arrival of his officials who got to the scene three minutes after they were informed.

“The fire had already destroyed properties worth millions of naira and buildings damaged before the Fire Service were informed.

“However, quick intervention of the firemen who got to the scene three minutes after they were informed salvaged some properties as well as prevented further spread to the adjoining developments.”

Mr Adekunle did not give the cause of the inferno.

Five days ago, an early morning inferno also razed a shopping complex around Alekuwodo in Osogbo. The shopping complex is where furniture materials and electronics are sold.

The inferno started around 1 a.m. and destroyed goods worth several billions of naira. The cause of the inferno was also not ascertained.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola visited the scene after the inferno to commiserate with the shop owners and directed that the affected buildings be pulled down.

