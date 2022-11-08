The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) called off its proposed strike before the 6 November ultimatum following the intervention of the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Chairman of NUPENG, Tayo Aboyeji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the intervention of the state government halted the planned strike by the union.

Mr Aboyeji said the state government had directed community youth under the aegis of the Indigenous Unity Forum, to desist from disturbing tanker drivers operating on Lekki Free Trade Zone Road, in the Eleko Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

NAN reports that NUPENG on 31 October threatened to withdraw the services of its members in the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) in Lagos State due to harassment and threats to their lives by some hoodlums operating on the road.

The union, in a letter to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-OIu, noted that all efforts to resist the hoodlums had been met with stiff resistance.

According to the union, this has continued unabated and resulted to assault, inflicting bodily injuries to the members of the union and damages to their trucks.

Mr Aboyeji said union members had resumed operations in the axis pending when the issues were finally resolved.

“For now, we are still watching the activities in that area and we hope the state government will put an end to the harassment.

“Our ultimatum to embark on strike from Nov. 6 midnight has expired due to the intervention of the state government,” he said.

The NUPENG boss said a letter was written to the governor expressing the union’s challenges over the harassment of its members by youths in the community.

Mr Aboyeji alleged that the criminal tendencies of the group extended as far as impersonating, and forging NUPENG/PTD official emblem and identity cards.

“The group extorts money from members, assaults and threatens anyone that questions or resists them or the source of their authority to perpetrate these criminal and illegal activities along the Lekki Free Trade Zone Road, Eleko Ibeju-Lekki.

“The union has written to several authorities including security agencies, but this group appears to be operating above the laws of the state and the country,” he said.

He urged the state government to resolve the issue and restore sanity to the route so as to protect the lives and property of his members.

(NAN)

