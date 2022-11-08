The deputy leader of the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Wale Adediran, has resigned his position.

Mr Adediran, a former commisioner of Education in Osun State, conveyed his resignation through a letter addressed to Banji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba movement.

The Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, also known as Ilana Omo Oodua, is at the forefront of the agitation for a Yoruba nation.

Mr Adeniran, an indigene of Ile-Ife, resigned barely 48 hours after the former spokesperson of the group, Maxwell Adeleye, left the movement.

His resignation letter took effect on 6 November.

Mr Adeleye said his own resignation also takes effect on the same day.

“Dear Professor Banji Akintoye, as a matter of principle, I hereby give a notice of my resignation from the position of Deputy Alana, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, with effect from Sunday, November 6th, 2022,” Mr Adeniran’s letter reads.

The former deputy leader of the Yoruba movement noted that despite his resignation from his position, he would remain dedicated to the movement.

READ ALSO:

“However, given my irrevocable commitment to the realization of an Independent and Sovereign Yoruba Nation State, separate from Nigeria, I hereby affirm that I remain a dedicated and staunch member of our freedom fighting organization, Ilana Omo Oduduwa.”

In the letter, Mr Adeniran did not state reasons for his resignation.

Rejection

Mr Adeleye said the group’s executive members rejected his resignation letter and that of Mr Adeniran.

“We both resigned. I resigned last Saturday, they rejected it, he also resigned yesterday, they also rejected him,” Mr Adeleye told PREMIUM TIMES.

The former spokesperson said he would issue a further statement “in the next 48 hours.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

