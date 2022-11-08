The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos have arrested two suspects for vandalising telecommunication, electricity and generator cables, an official has said.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Monday said the suspects were arrested and the tools used for vandalising were also seized.

The suspects identified as Akpan Fortune, 28, and Stanley Umebuane, 24, were arrested at Ikeja and Ikoyi respectively, on Sunday.

Mr Hundeyin said that Mr Fortune was arrested on Sunday morning while he was vandalising telecommunication and generator cables at Acme Crescent in Ikeja.

He said the other suspect, Mr Stanley, was caught in the act when he was digging up “electricity cables with a shovel” in Ikoyi.

“Fortune was arrested in the morning on Acme Crescent, Agidingbi, Ikeja after accessing and vandalizing telecommunication and generator cables in a substation in the area,” Mr Hundeyin said.

“Umebuane on his part was caught in the act by an RRS team on routine patrol on Sunday night at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, digging up electricity cables with a shovel.

READ ALSO:

“Recovered from them were a shovel and different types of vandalized cables.”

Mr Hundeyin added that Olayinka Egbeyemi, the commander of Rapid Response Squads (RRS), has transferred the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Panti for “further investigation and prosecution.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

