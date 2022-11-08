The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, would defeat other candidates in the 2023 governorship election in the state if the election was held today, according to an opinion poll.

The poll, commissioned by ANAP Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls in October suggested a close race between Mr Fubara and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole.

Mr Fubara, according to the poll, leads Mr Cole with an “insignificant” 3 per cent.

“Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party and Dumo Lulu-Briggs of Accord Party emerged as outsiders in that order,” Atedo Peterside, founder, ANAP Foundation, said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Peterside, who described the race in Rivers as “severely fragmented,” said Mr Fubara’s three per cent lead at this stage was not sufficient to separate him from a pack of other candidates scoring 14 per cent, 11 per cent, 6 per cent and 4 per cent among others.

“Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 37 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

READ ALSO:

“The gender split of undecided voters shows that 43 per cent of women are undecided versus 34 per cent of male voters,” the poll suggested.

The 2023 governorship election in Nigeria will be held in 31 out of the 36 states of the federation on 11 March next year and 40 per cent of the respondents in the state said job creation would influence their participation in the election.

Other parameters are the provision of basic infrastructure (21 per cent), security (13 per cent), education (7per cent) and food security (6 per cent).

According to the poll, Mr Cole of the APC came top as the most popular candidate with 76 per cent, when the respondents were asked if they were aware of candidates vying for governorship in the state.

Mr Fubara of the PDP came second with 74 per cent, while Mr Lulu-Briggs of the Accord Party came third with 61 per cent, with Mr Abe of the SDP in fourth position with 60 per cent.

Other candidates scored below 50 per cent.

“The Poll shows that almost 8 in 10 registered voters are absolutely certain that they would be voting in the next governorship election. If they stay committed then we could witness a huge turnout in the March 2023 Governorship elections.”

Owing to the huge number of undecided voters (37 per cent), the declared the poll “inconclusive in terms of establishing a clear winner,” and promised to concentrate on leading candidates in subsequent polls.

ANAP Foundation, which has a Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Stanbic IBTC bank, Mr Peterside, as its President, has been conducting polls since 2011 through NOI polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

