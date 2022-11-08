The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it made seizures of illicit drugs with an estimated value of N200 million in Cross River between January and October 2022.

This was disclosed by the State Commander of the NDLEA, Kupi Maulse, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday.

Mr Maulse said the narcotics seized included: 77.9 grammes of cocaine, 104.9 grammes of heroin, 23.4 grammes of methamphetamine, 162.52 kg of cannabis sativa, and 216.12 kg of psychotropic drugs all valued at N50 million.

He said that the command also destroyed two farms measuring 15 hectares used for the cultivation of cannabis at Akamkpa and Odukpani forest areas of the state and valued at N150 million.

One hundred and fifty-nine people were arrested within the period, according to the agency.

Mr Maulse said that from the number of suspects arrested, the command had secured 21 convictions, while six cases were still under investigation.

“The remaining cases are awaiting final determination at the Federal High Court in Calabar,” he said.

The commander bemoaned the lack of operational vehicles, which he said had hindered the routine operation of its personnel in the state.

“The mode of operations of the drug dealers in the state include street drug peddling, operating drug joints at the river banks and using of football field as smoking joints.

“They also retail and sell drugs inside family houses, especially in the older neighbourhoods.

“Hawking around night clubs and mobile dealers, who do delivery services to their customers on request through mobile phones, are also some of their methods.”

Mr Maulse said that lack of rehabilitation center and facilities also hinders the command’s drug demand reduction activities.

According to him, 50 persons were undergoing counselling at the command’s Drug Demand Reduction unit.

