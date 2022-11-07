The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has urged the Defence Intelligence Agency, advisers and attachés to develop innovative solutions to the myriad of security challenges confronting Nigeria.

Mr Magashi, a retired major general, said this at the opening of the Defence Advisers and Attachés Annual Conference, organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), on Monday, in Abuja.

The week-long conference has the theme, ‘Sustaining Nigeria’s Defence and Security: Role of the Defence Attaché System’.

He said the Defence Attachés System had crucial roles to play in forging understanding and cooperation with the security and defence architectures in their respective countries of accreditation.

The minister said the myriad of security threats across the country had continued to endanger economic growth and food security.

He said food security had also been exacerbated by the recent flooding across the country.

This, according to him, makes it imperative for the various security agencies to collaborate more in tackling the issues to create an enabling atmosphere for economic activities to thrive and attract Foreign Direct Investment.

He said the conference was a vital mechanism through which the agency would evaluate, formulate and review strategic policies in line with evolving global and domestic security challenges.

“A cursory look at the security challenges in Nigeria today reveals that the new dimensions in combating insecurity through the kinetic and non-kinetic approach is yielding positive results in the fight against terrorism and banditry particularly, in the North-west and North-central Zones.

“However, the coastal states in the South-south region are still plagued with illegal oil bunkering, piracy and militancy.

“While the South-east is challenged with secessionist activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network.

“The South-west region is equally faced with secessionist inclination driven by ethnic agitators as well as occasional tension between herders and farmers.

“Distinguishing the threats Nigeria is currently facing and understanding their socio-geographic context is pivotal for adapting appropriate and lasting counter-measures.

“Regrettably, the prevalence of these threats has continued to endanger our economic growth and food security.

“This has been exacerbated by the recent flooding across the country,” he said.

Mr Magashi, therefore, said the participants should appraise the shared vision of stemming the tide of insecurity through the integrated efforts of all government entities.

He also urged the participants to harness the potential of the defence attaché system to effectively contribute to the country’s security efforts.

“No doubt many countries, including Nigeria, have continued to devise new strategies for improved defence and security systems in order to meet up with ever-evolving security challenges.

“In our effort to address the myriad of security challenges confronting our nation, we require the cooperation of our allies in the areas of capacity building, procurement as well as provision of spares for our defence equipment.

“We, therefore, rely heavily on you, the Defence Advisers and Attachés, to foster bilateral and multilateral relations with our allies,” he said.

The defence minister enjoined the participants to evolve strategies toward enhancing the country’s defence and security.

Mr Magashi had earlier inaugurated some projects executed by the agency to boost its operations, as well as the block laying for the expansion of the DIA Headquarters complex.

(NAN)

