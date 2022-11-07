Three persons died and three others severely injured in a lone road accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, confirmed this to journalists on Monday in Abeokuta.
Mr Umar explained that the accident occured in the early hours of Monday and involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number DKP 60 LG.
READ ALSO: Three die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash
He added that it occurred just before first AP turning point after Danco filling station on the expressway.
He attributed the crash to speeding that led to loss of control by the driver.
The FRSC boss stated that six people, comprising four males and two females were in the vehicle.
“A total of three people were injured, two male adult and one female adult and unfortunately three persons lost their lives in the accident,” he said.
Mr Umar noted that the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at Idera Hospital, while the dead bodies were deposited at the morgue of same hospital.
The sector commander commiserated with the crash victims and advised motorists to shun speeding, particularly during this ember months.
(NAN)
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999