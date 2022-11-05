The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned an order by Federal High Court in Abuja permitting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to temporarily seize 40 properties traced to Ike Ekweremadu.

The court granted the permission to the EFCC on Friday after hearing an ex-parte application filed by the anti-graft agency.

The order comes as Mr Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, is being held in the United Kingdom for allegedly trying to harvest David Nwamini’s kidney for his ailing daughter.

The landed properties traced to the senator are located at different places across Nigeria and three other countries, according to the EFCC.

The EFCC claimed the assets were allegedly acquired with proceeds of fraud.

In his ruling, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, ordered the EFCC to, within seven days from the date of the order, publish the interim forfeiture order of the assets in a national daily.

This is to enable whoever has interest in the assets to approach and convince the court not to issue an order of permanent forfeiture of the properties to the federal government.

In a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the ex-parte application by the EFCC and the court order as “hasty”.

The group said the ex-parte application against Mr Ekweremadu “falls short of ethical standards and natural justice” given that the former deputy president of the Senate is still “undergoing some travails in the United Kingdom,” over allegation of organ harvesting.

“We maintain that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu should be given the opportunity to defend himself on his properties; and if found wanting should surely face the consequences.

“We are aware that there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC, but the urgency and selective judgment in the case of Ekweremadu is not only curious but indeed true to type,” the group said.

Ohanaeze called on all the Nigerian “legal luminaries” of goodwill to intervene in what it termed “gradual steps towards totalitarianism.”

