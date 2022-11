As gale of endorsements for candidates of political parties continues ahead of 2023 elections, family heads (Mogajis); Baales and other notable groups, including Agbekoya in Ibadan, have endorsed Bola Tinubu, as their preferred presidential candidate.

They declared their supports for Mr Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday at a well attended event held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised under the auspices of Rontex for BAT Political Signature, was convened by Ronke Carew and hosted by Dotun Sanusi.

Mr Sanusi, an Ibadan Mogaji, popularly called Ilaji, is the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

NAN reports that among other groups that endorsed Tinubu’s presidency were the Agbekoya, O’dua Peoples Congress (OPC) Fasehun faction, Irorun O’dua and non-indigenes represented by people from Akwa- Ibom.

Mr Sanusi described Mr Tinubu as “the most competent” among the candidates, saying he could vouch for him any day and anywhere.

“I have never taken contracts from any government. I have not taken anything from anybody, but I do accept destiny and the will of God.

“But, it should be said everywhere that the person I have confidence in, who will end our sufferings in Ibadan and Oyo State is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are talking of presidential poll, not governorship, not National Assembly and not House of Assembly elections. We stand on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Mr Sanusi called on all groups to mobilise support for Mr Tinubu, whom he said, would bring prosperity to all and sundry.

The Mogaji said that Mr Tinubu protected the interests of Christians as Governor of Lagos State, adding he was born a Muslim and today a Christian.

Also Yemisi Adeaga, the President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), said that Ibadan would always have a position.

Mr Adeaga said that the Olubadan of Ibadanland had sent him to tell the people that “they are keenly watching the character, nature, disposition and relevance of the candidates”.

According to him, “for now, we are still watching and we know that by the grace of God, as it was being done before, Olubadan will give a directive through his council for Ibadan people.”

“But then, we must state categorically that nobody goes against his own people, if that can be decoded,” he said.

In his remarks, Oyetunde Ojo, the Convener, South-west Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), said that the body language of the Baales, Mogajis, Obas and groups showed they were in support of Mr Tinubu for president.

“10,000 Baales and Mogajis signed a compendium. The body language is all over and you can see their representatives.

“Once the Baales have agreed to that, once the Kabiyesis have agreed to that and once the Mogajis have agreed to that in Ibadanland, you know it’s a done deal,” he said.

Also Bosun Oladele, the SWAGA National Secretary, described the endorsement of Mr Tinubu as a mark of acceptability and new beginning of good things to come from 2023.

“We have done the street work. Now, we are going into unit-by-unit. We are going to have unit Marshalls, Unit Captain, Polling Booth Marshalls.

“All these are people that will work with us. So, campaign has gone to the level of one-on-one.

“The message to the South-west is unassailable. It is 15 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we can only do that if we mobilise all our registered voters,” he said.

