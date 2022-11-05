The newly appointed INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Osun, Mutiu Agboke, has declared that the era of election rigging in the country has gone for good.

Mr Agboke made this known on Saturday in Osogbo, the state capital, while addressing staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said manipulation of the election process, through any means, was no longer possible under the present arrangements, especially with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) into the system.

According to him, the new device had “technically murdered” all forms of election rigging in the country.

The new REC promised to uphold the tenets of the Commission by ensuring that people’s votes count in the 2023 general elections.

”My responsibility is to uphold the value of INEC, and the value of INEC is to ensure that the people’s vote(s) count in the election that will be conducted.

”I want to assure the electorate in the state that we will not disallow them from getting the fruit of the votes, and the fruit of their votes is to vote in a direction, and get results in that direction.

”The era of rigging is gone. Rigging has been technically murdered by our process and procedure, and that is what BVAS has come to achieve,” he said.

Continuing, the REC said ” So, in the 2023 election, INEC will ensure that the vote of people of Osun is recognised, and not only recognised, but also reflect the desire of the people of Osun.

”Nobody will be deprived of his right to cast his or her vote, and the commission will do the needful at all times.”

Mr Agboke also urged members of staff of the commission to ensure that their attitude to work changed for the better, in line with the rule of engagement.

He also urged them to be responsible, dutiful, and avoid truancy.

”Being responsible this period is very key because we are moving towards 2023 general elections.

”If you are lackadaisical now, what kind of action will you carry to the election? Our staff must be up and doing,” he said.

In his remarks, the Administrative Secretary of the Commission in the state, Akanni Oduntan, said members of staff would not disappoint the new REC.

“We are happy at your coming. We want to assure you that we will not disappoint you,” he assured. (NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

