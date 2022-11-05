Two hundred and thirty-seven students have been admitted in the School of Politics, Policy & Governance (SPPG) for the 2023 session in an hybrid matriculation ceremony yesterday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that the school recently graduated one hundred and thirty-three (133) students in an event that was attended by important dignitaries such as U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jr, Founder FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola, CEO, School of Politics, Policy and Governance, Alero Ayida-Otobo and Founder SPPG/Convener FixPolitics, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili.

The Class of 2023 consists of 84 female – 35.44% and 153 male – 64.56%.

In 2021, the school received 296 applications but 220 were successful, 74% of the successful applicants gained admission. 28% were female while 72% were male.

In the pioneer cohort, the school received 721 applications but 303 was judged successful and 42% of 303 gained admission, 33% were female students and 67% were male.

Chief Executive of the school, Ayida-Otobo during the matriculation ceremony stated that the goal of the school is to achieve a 50-50 ratio of female and male students in all its admissions. “We shall keep on this until it is achieved,” she said.

The founder of FixPolitics/SPPG, Ezekwesili, welcomed the newly matriculated students to the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance and reminded them of the mission of the school. “Our mission is to educate present and future leaders dedicated to the good of the nation and ready to serve as stewards of the wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

The SPPG is an unconventional school of the research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative designed to transform politics in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, by building a massive base and pipeline of a new value-based and disruptive thinking political class with the requisite knowledge and skills to solve complex problems of development, she stated.

“We are guided by accountability, respect and tolerance, stewardship and responsibility, social justice and inclusiveness, which serve as our underlying principles. Ethical leadership, a moral compass based on Integrity and Honesty and respect for the rule of law. These values inform the recruitment of students, the curriculum, our alumni work as well as partnerships with other universities, research centres, and funding bodies,” she said.

