A Christian group, the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), has called for a permanent solution in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

The group made the appeal in Abuja on Wednesday at a press conference ahead of its 2022 National Convention between 10 and 12 November in Abuja.

With a theme titled “Thou Art My Battle Axe,” the event would include rallies, teachings, business roundtables and professional seminars.

The National President of the FGBMFI, Ifeanyi Odedo, who addressed the conference, commended the federal government for its efforts in tackling insecurity. It urged that it should do everything to end the menace.

“We want to use this occasion to commend the federal government for its efforts at fighting insecurity and working to bring socio-economic stability in the land.

“We, however, appeal that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that we bring a permanent solution to the problems of insecurity confronting this nation and the economic hardship that Nigerians are facing today,” he said.

The group also sympathised with the victims of kidnappings and insurgencies across the nation.

It also expressed its condolences to people affected by the ravaging flood in the nation and urged the government at all levels to do everything necessary to mitigate the hardship that victims are facing and to check future occurrences.

On the 2023 general elections, the group urged Nigerians to vote good leaders into office.

“As the nation prepares for the polls, we underscore the critical role of elections as a mechanism for leadership recruitment. A nation rises or falls on the quality of its leadership. You cannot vote for a mediocre and expect a first class performance.

“We therefore, urge Nigerians to ensure that we vote in the right calibre of people at the coming elections. We exhort our members, in particular, and Nigerians in general, to ensure that they exercise their franchise by voting during the elections.

“As we pray for the help of God in all our nation-building efforts, we appeal to the government and election umpires to put all the necessary machinery in motion to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“Never in the history of our nation have the citizens been more concerned and sensitized with the need to get it right at the polls than the 2023 General Elections. We abhor and warn against money politics and vote-buying this time around,” Mr Odedo said.

