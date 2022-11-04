The governorship candidate of the APC in Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has called on Sani Sha’aban to join hands with him to deliver the state to the ruling party in the 2023 elections.

Mr Sani made the call on Friday in a statement personally signed by him following a Federal High Court judgement that upheld his nomination as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the 2023 election.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported earlier that the Federal High Court, Kaduna, dismissed the suit filed by Mr Sha’aban seeking the nullification of Mr Sani’s candidacy for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Mr Sha’aban had on 20 June sued Mr Sani and others, alleging that the primary that produced him as a candidate for the 2023 polls should be declared null and void for not following due process.

Read the full statement below:

Time to work together to ensure our victory in 2023

The Federal High Court today affirmed my candidature as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kaduna State. I commend my dear brother, Malam Sani Mahmood Sha’aban for ventilating his grievance through the courts. That is the best way to grow and deepen our democracy.

I want to use this medium to call on Malam Sha’aban to join hands with me as we make the final push for Kashim Ibrahim House. He can add value to our incoming administration. All hands must be on deck to consolidate on the gains made in Kaduna State. Our people deserve the best.

Our party men and women must see the conclusion of the case in court as an opportunity to build a united front for the 2023 electoral battle. Everybody is important. No one should be left behind. Inclusivity must be our watchword.

I give thanks to Almighty Allah for this day.

Senator Uba Sani,

Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Kaduna State APC Governorship Candidate.

November 4th, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

