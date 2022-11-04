The Senator representing Adamawa Central District, Aishatu Binani, Friday, resigned from her position as the Adamawa State Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress, Presidential Campaign Council.

Mrs Binani, in a statement, said she resigned from the position pending the outcome of an appeal she filed against her disqualification as the governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa State.

A Federal High Court in Yola, last month, nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state.

Mrs Binani was elected as the party’s governorship candidate in the now-nullified primary held on 26 May. She scored 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who scored 288 votes.

The trial judge, Abdulaziz Anka, also declined a plea for the party to hold a fresh primary election, which effectively means the party will have no candidate in the election.

Mr Ribadu approached the court alleging irregularities in the conduct of the primary.

The court held that the primary was not in compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act, the nation’s constitution, and the party guidelines.

The judge said the nomination of Mrs Binani was in clear contravention of Section 85 of the Electoral Act because there was “manifest overvoting” during the primary.

Resignation

“Senator Aishatu Binani steps aside as Adamawa State Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Coordinator pending the outcome of the Appeal Court case filed.

“The PCC is urged to appoint an interim coordinator in the meantime,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the party in the state has rejected Mrs Binani’s composition of the state campaign council.

The state APC chairman, Samaila Tadawus, accused Mrs Binani of single-handedly appointing members of the state campaign council without consulting the party leadership.

