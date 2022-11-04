Ahead of the annual convergence of stakeholders across the globe for the Conference of Parties (COP), 27 in Egypt, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has launched a climate change reporting handbook.

With funding support from the Open Climate Reporting Initiative (OCRI) of the British Centre for Investigative Journalism, London, the reporting guide for journalists and researchers was according to the organisation aimed at guiding journalists who would be attending the conference to have a clearer understanding of reporting the event.

According to the centre, the handbook became necessary following the outcome of an earlier survey deployed to understand the skill set of journalists reporting climate change in Africa.

“The survey, which ran for a month, was deployed to 14 countries in Africa with a total of 319 responses. The findings from the survey revealed some gaps that need to be filled when it comes to climate change reporting, hence the need for the reporting handbook,” said Akintunde Babatunde, the CJID Deputy Director of Development Practice.

Mr Akintunde added that because of the crammed schedule at the conference, “many journalists are often not clear on what to focus on and what not to.”

“This handbook aims to drive quality reporting regarding climate change and environmental sustainability in Africa. It captured the mandate of COPs, the African agenda and the important topics to cover during COPs,” he added.

CJID noted that the document was made public on Wednesday, 2 November and that copies could be accessed on the link.

About COP27

COP stands for Conference of the Parties, with “Parties” referring to the 197 nations that agreed to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1992.

The UNFCCC is a body tasked with the responsibility of supporting global response to climate change. The UNFCCC is a parent treaty to the Kyoto protocol and the Paris Agreement. These treaties aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere to “prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system, in a time frame which allows ecosystems to adapt naturally and enables sustainable development,” according to a statement by UNFCCC.

For nearly three decades since its establishment, the COP has been bringing together almost all the world’s countries to discuss global climate change issues.

The last event was held in Glasgow in November 2021, when the world leaders agreed on measures to reduce global carbon emissions to tackle the devastating effect of climate change. This year will make it the annual 27th summit, hence the name COP 27, and will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from Sunday to 18 November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

