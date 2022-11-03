The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Africa, also known as the 700 Club, dispatched its humanitarian arm, Operation Blessing (OB), to Koton Karfe in Kogi State to distribute relief materials to the community; which as a result of the flood that ravaged various parts of the country, suffered significant damage such as the destruction of homes, loss of livestock, money and other valuable items.

Operation Blessing arrived in the community with truckloads of supplies and a team of medical experts. Items provided included foodstuffs such as bags of rice, beans, corn, and garri. Also included were beverages, detergents, mattresses, blankets, cooking pots, mats, and building materials such as bags of cement, roofing sheets, wood, and nails. Many medical cases, such as malaria, were attended to by the medical team on the ground. Insecticide-treated nets and disinfectants were also distributed.

The Regional Director of CBN Africa, Felix Oisamoje, was represented at the outreach by the Head of Humanitarian, John Kalma. Additionally present were members of the OB team, CBN Africa staff, and volunteers.

Members of the Koton Karfe community, which has a population of over 10,000 people, had some of their houses completely submerged due to the flood, resulting in over 200 households being displaced and seeking shelter in an IDP camp at Irenedo.

Mr Kalma sympathized with the Koton Karfe community residents. He reaffirmed Operation Blessing’s role in providing assistance to the vulnerable population in his statement.

The Emir of Koton Karfe, Abdul Razaq, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Operation Blessing team for coming to their aid, saying he was astounded to see such a level of flooding in the community. He did, however, express his gratitude for Operation Blessing’s generosity and prayed that God would continue to bless them.