An early morning inferno has razed a shopping complex around Alekuwodo in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Thursday.

The complex, popularly called Art Deco, is where furniture materials, interiors, and electronics are sold.

Witnesses said the inferno started around 1 a.m. and burnt for several hours before the arrival of firefighters.

Goods worth several millions of naira were totally destroyed.

The fire spread to two other buildings around the area and razed them completely.

Fire fighters have arrived at the scene to control the fire but the cause of the inferno is yet to be known.

When our reporter arrived at the scene, shop owners and sympathizers were seen expressing grief over the loss of properties to the inferno.

Ibraheem Adekunle, the spokesperson of the Fire Service in Osun State, confirmed the incident.

“Goods worth several millions of naira, even billions, were lost to the inferno. We are still there and we are ensuring that the fire would not raze another building,” he said.

The fire service spokesperson noted that his men arrived at the fire scene around 2 a.m. after the command received a distress call.

“We received a business call around 2 am that fire is razing the building. Immediately, we deployed our men there to control the fire. As I speak to you , our men are there and they have put off the fire, they are currently cooling the place,” he added.

Mr Adekunle, however, said the cause of the inferno is yet to be known.