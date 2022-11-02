On Tuesday night, a crowd of angry youths in the Mado area of Tundun wada community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State killed a suspected motorcycle thief

The youths, who first beat the suspected thief to death, burnt his corpse afterwards.

This incident happened barely two weeks after another suspected motorcycle theft was killed and set ablaze in the same area.

David Musa, a vigilante in the area who witnessed the incident, told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect was arrested when he was trying to escape with the motorcycle.

“The incident occurred around 9:pm when many people have left the street. The suspect alongside his friend asked an Okada man to take them to an area within the community. While they were on the bike, the two suspects asked the biker to stop.

“As soon as he stopped, they stabbed him in the back with a knife, and the motorcyclist started screaming. Unfortunately for the suspects, people around the area responded immediately and arrested one of the suspects who was eventually killed and burned, Mr Musa said.

“When they started beating the suspect, the vigilante asked the youths to stop but they refused and continue beating him. We thought they later let him go but in the morning we saw his burnt body. The youths said they took the law into their hands believing that if the suspect is taken to the police station, he might be freed by the police,” Mr Musa said.

He said the youths explained that they have reported cases of theft of motorcycles in the area and nothing has been done to stop it which was why they decided to take the law into their hands.

The spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him asking for comment.

The motorcyclist whose bike the thieves tried to steal is receiving treatment for his injuries in a hospital in the area.