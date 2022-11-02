The management of Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited, publishers of Realnews Magazine Online, has announced that Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), will deliver the Realnews 10th Anniversary Lecture.

Mr Marwa’s acceptance to deliver the lecture was communicated to Realnews in a letter dated May 31, 2022, and signed by M.I. Aminu, a lieutenant colonel and military assistant to the NDLEA chairman.

The lecture on “Drug Abuse among Youths in Africa: Implication for Nigerian Economy and 2023 Elections” will hold at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier general and former Governor of Lagos State, is a renowned national and international security expert.

In the past few years, he has become a force to reckon with in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The NDLEA, under Mr Marwa’s leadership, has waged an exemplary war against illicit drugs, with demonstrable strategy and effectiveness in tackling transnational drug trafficking and the abuse of illicit drugs among Nigerians, especially the youths.

He has made strides in transforming the NDLEA, including the arrest and prosecution of high-profile drug traffickers.

“Under his leadership, the NDLEA has shown that there are no “sacred cows” in the fight against criminality,” the statement by RealNews Magazine said.

The lecture will be chaired by Elizabeth Ngozi Ebi, the group managing director of Futureview Financial Services Limited, who will also moderate the panel session.

Realnews, a general interest magazine, is an online publication that thrives on investigative journalism.

The Realnews Anniversary Lecture Series was established to commemorate the best minds in our society and to tap from them to enrich the discourse in our national development.

The 9th Anniversary Lecture of Realnews in 2021 was delivered by Simbi Kesiye Wabote, executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board on “Nigeria in the Unfolding Integration of the African Market: The Oil and Gas Perspective”.

The 2020 Eighth Anniversary Lecture of Realnews was delivered by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on Managing COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa: The Nigeria Experience.

Former President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana gave the 2019 Lecture on Beyond Politics: An Economic Narrative for West Africa while Prof. Mahmood Yakubu spoke on Political Transitions and Africa’s Economic Development: Preparations for Nigeria’s 2019 General Elections at the 2018 Lecture.