For ease of doing business and to open up the nation’s mineral asset for investment drive, the Nigerian government has officially migrated all mineral titles and their operations to the digital canvas.

The electronic Mining Cadastre system (eMC+) was inaugurated on Tuesday by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the 6th Nigeria Mining Week, themed: “Profiling Nigeria’s Strengths: Achievement and Focus Areas”.

Mr Osinbajo noted that the mining week is a vital “complement to our vision and sustained effort to accelerate the growth of the mining sector as a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic diversification programme”.

In his address, the Vice President lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and commended its efforts in securing the geological data from the British Geological Survey agency.

He said: “We must also appreciate the return of the geological data generated in Nigeria during the pre-independence era by the British Geological Survey Agency. The availability of these data in the recently established National Geodata Centre at the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency is a big boost to the sector.

Minister speaks

In his speech, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, reiterated that digital migration would aid efficiency, and transparency and enable accessibility to investors globally.

He said: “Nigeria now has the Cadastre System that is efficient, non-discretionary, transparent, and accessible to investors throughout the world. A number of strategic investments are made in the development of digitised platforms and technology infrastructure to support digital systems in the governance of the mining sector.

“Government is currently establishing a complete and comprehensive national electronic geo-databank which will assist in quick and effective information management and investment decisions. The geo-data will be easily findable and accessible in a digital format throughout the world”.

About the eMC+

In its bulletin, the Mining Cadastre Office explained that the Mining electronic Cadastre system (eMC+) is a management system, targeted at assisting in the public administration of mineral titles in a responsible, efficient and transparent manner.

It further noted that the digitised process is for complete cycle of mineral title administration beginning with the application submission to fees payment, granting or refusing of licences and up to the issuance of certificates.