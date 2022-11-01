The Nigerian government is inviting investors to bid for the concession of the 700 megawatts-capacity Zungeru hydropower plant in Niger State.
The Bureau of Public Enterprise says it is looking for a competent concessionaire to operate, manage and maintain the hydropower plant for 30 years.
The bidding process has two stages, the qualification stage and the bid stage, the BPE said in a document published on its website.
The country’s privatisation agency has set November 24 as deadline for the Request for Qualification.
It said only shortlisted applicants will be invited to the second phase of the bidding.
The plant comprises a reservoir at an elevation of 230 metres, and a powerhouse containing four 175 megawatts turbine/generating units for a total rated output of 700MW.
The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, while visiting the plant site last Wednesday said the project has reached 96 per cent completion.
ALSO READ: FEC approves N5 billion for Zungeru-Wushishi water project
He said the project will be commissioned by the first quarter of 2023.
“The project is set to be commissioned soon, as part of the federal government’s efforts to improve electricity supply across Nigeria and to fulfil President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to vision 30:30:30 and achieve ng NetZero by 2060, as promised at COP—26,” he said.
Nigeria’s successive governments have made promises to improve the country’s electricity sector, which on average generates approximately 4,000 megawatts for a population of 200 million. They have fallen short of their goals.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999