The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun on Tuesday, announced the suspension of its political activities for the week following the death of Ifeanyi, son of David Adeleke (Davido), nephew of the state Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.
The party’s Caretaker Chairman in the state, Adekunle Akindele, who stated this in a condolence message in Osogbo, directed all party organs and committees to suspend activities in commiseration with the family.
He described the incident as “a very sad occurrence”.
“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi.
“We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day, but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.
“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador.
“We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family.
“We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss”, he said.
Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos on Monday.
The police in Lagos State said eight domestic staff of the singer had been brought in for questioning over the incident.
The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.
“Eight domestic staff have been brought in for questioning. Anyone found not culpable will be let off.
“Those found culpable will be prosecuted,” he said.
(NAN)
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999