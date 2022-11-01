Award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie, will share her experiences as a creative writer and mentor budding writers at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022.

CANEX WKND 2022 is a three-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, and the event is billed to take place from 25–27th November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the organisers, Chimamanda will share her inspiring real-life experiences while participating in a fireside chat called When Giants Speak.

Chimamanda will be interviewed by Eghosa Imasuen, the publisher of the Nigeria editions of her books, on 26 November, in a conversation that will focus on her journey within the creative writing space, what it took to get to where she is and what more she looks forward to.

Mr Imasuen adds, “My session with Ms Adichie will provide writers, editors and all those seeking careers in the creative writing space with insight into her journey and how any of them can contribute to changing African narratives.”

Meanwhile, Chimamanda’s publishers, Narrative Landscape Press, in collaboration with the Society of Book and Magazine Editors, and the Jalada Africa Collective, will also be facilitating a creative writing masterclass.

The masterclass sessions, conducted by seasoned facilitators such as Ms Anwuli Ojogwu, Ms Edwige Dro and Ms Wanjeru Gakuru, the creative writing industry, will cover a wide range of topics.

As contained in the masterclass session schedule, participants will learn about the elements of creative writing, the best support systems for writers to avoid burnout, and how writers can edit their works.

The intricacies of legal agreements and contract laws, rates for freelance work, reading a royalty report, and other accounting issues will all be taught during the masterclass session.

Other exciting topics at the CANEX 2022 Creative Writing Masterclass include how to deal with agents, scouts and publishers. Issues around branding and selling oneself and seeking management and representation.

CANEX WKND 2022 will feature creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives.