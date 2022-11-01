The Lagos State Government says it is looking into the demands of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), with a view to finding permanent solutions to the issues raised.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said in a statement on Monday that it was necessary to address their demands, following the seven-day job boycott by the drivers.

Mr Giwa said the job boycott was as a result of alleged harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management personnel across the state.

He said that sequel to the strike by JDWAN, which started 31 October, the state government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had invited its leadership to a meeting on 28 October.

According to him, the invitation is in spite of the government’s non-affiliation to any of the transport unions, such as NURTW and RTEAN, known to the state.

“Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday.

“This is to have a larger house, which will include representatives of other recognised unions, with a view to resolving the matter amicably,” Mr Giwa said.

He said that the outcome of the second meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday would be made known to the public.

Mr Giwa, therefore, urged members of JDWAN to continue their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation as security agencies had been directed to maintain law and order.

”Those who are taking advantage of the situation to raise fares are warned to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions,” he said.

(NAN)