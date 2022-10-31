A businessman, Justine Onu, on Monday, urged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Joyce, alleging that he caught her having sexual intercourse with his cousin.
The petitioner told the court that his wife was very promiscuous and he was tired of the marriage.
Mr Onu informed the court that he had developed high blood pressure because of his wife’s alleged promiscuous character.
He said his wife was irresponsible and does not take care of the children or cook for the family.
ALSO READ: Isha Sesay opens up on divorce, getting pregnant at 46
The respondent, Joyce, however, denied all allegations
The presiding judge Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until 8 November for further hearing. (NAN)
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999