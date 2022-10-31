The Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday declined to conduct a trial-within-trial in the case of Andrew Nice Ominikoron, the BRT driver who allegedly raped and killed 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola.

He is also accused of raping another passenger, Maryjane Odezelu, on 25 November 2021.

At the last sitting, the defendant’s lawyer, Abayomi Omotubora, had raised objections to the admissibility of the video evidence of the statements the defendant gave to the police.

Mr Omotubora said the statements of the defendant were not taken voluntarily and he asked the court to conduct a trial-within-trial.

At the resumption of proceedings, the court asked the prosecution and the defence lawyer to address her on the necessity for the trial-within-trial.

Mr Omotubora said the defence’s application was premised on Section 29 (2) b of the Evidence Act.

“We are saying that the statement that was taken from the defendant was taken by way of torture, oppression and undue influence,” he said.

The prosecuting lawyer, Abiola Olateju, in his response, faulted the interpretation Mr Omotubora gave to Section 29 (2) b of the Evidence Act. He said this was not the intention of the section.

“The statement of the defendant is not confessional In nature. There is nowhere the defendant admitted any of the charges before the court,” he said.

“More so when the defendant’s counsel will have the opportunity to cross-examine the witness. The defendant will be afforded the chance to state his claim. I urge the court to allow the defendant to be cross-examined.”

After listening to the arguments of both lawyers, the judge, Sherifat Sonaike, in a short ruling declined the trial within trial.

“I have read the statements of the defendant made on March 7,8 and 9, 2022 and that of May 5, 2022. And I have looked at the provisions of Section 28 and Section 29 of the Evidence Act,” she said.

“I have read the statement of the defendant severally and it is not confessional in nature, and the section cited does not support the offence in the charge”.

“The offence is rape, conspiracy to murder and sexual assault. The defendant has denied this all through the statement, the trial within trial is hereby declined,” the judge held.

The judge has also cautioned Mr Omotubora to avoid tarnishing the integrity of the court. She admitted in evidence all the statements made by the defendant.

Afterwards, the court listened to the continuation of the evidence of the prosecution witness, a homicide police officer, Goddy Ihende.

He testified that the matter was originally reported as a kidnapping case, but the police later discovered, when the incident went viral, that it was not a case of kidnap but a case of murder.

While answering questions under cross-examination from Mr Omotubora, the witness admitted that he did not take the statement of the complainant who reported the case to the police as he was not in a position to do so.