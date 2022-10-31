Action Aid, a humanitarian organisation, has donated N68 million to at least 120 households taking refuge at Internally Displaced Person camps in three local governments of Jigawa State to cushion the effects of the widespread flooding in the state.

This is as the state’s Ministry of Health confirmed 15 cholera cases in the samples of 600 suspected cases tested across the state.

Also, the state emergency management agency said over 70,000 people were displaced and are now taking refuge at 75 IDP camps and with their relatives following the torrential rain that resulted in widespread flooding in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES visited some of the IDP camps in Gandun Sarki camp in Hadejia and Nasarawa camp in Miga Local government Areas, respectively and saw the deplorable conditions of the displaced persons, with many children yet to resume school.

One of the displaced women, Mariya Idris, in Nasarawa camp in Miga, told this newspaper that following their displacement in early September, she got N20,000 cash support and non-food items from Action Aid Nigeria.

“This is the first time I am receiving such an amount of money, I am grateful to the donors and I will utilise the amount for my household but we are appealing to the government to proffer solutions to the flooding disaster that washed out our farms,” Mrs Idris said.

Another beneficiary, Salamatu Isah, said she lost her valuables as the flood took them by surprise.

“All my livestock were killed by the flood but I am happy now I got some support I will start a new saving hoping that I will not see a repeat of such a disaster,” she said.

Hundreds of people in the Nasarawa IDPs camp who missed out on the support prayed that they will be included in the next round of donations. One of them, a hearing-impaired woman, cried after she learnt that her name was not among the beneficiaries.

The interventions of the cash and non-food items worth £140,000 were donated by Action Aid Nigeria in collaboration with Baba Azumi Foundation (BAF) with support from ‘START FUND’

The head of the BAF Foundation, Aishatu Suleiman-Jahun, said the intervention was given to IDPs in three local government areas – Miga, Gwiwa and Kaugama.

She said the flood-affected households got an intervention for cash for food to 1000 households at N20,000 per household and distribution of none food items to 1,200 households.

Also, Mrs Suleiman-Jahun said the intervention included the distribution of dignity kits to 500 lactating, pregnant women who are part of the 1,200 beneficiaries.

Cholera response

The Action Aid and the BAF Foundation said they are complementing the effort of the Jigawa State government in response to the cholera outbreak.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary of, the Ministry of Health, Salisu Mu’azu, told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday morning, that cases of cholera drastically reduced compared to last year’s incident following a concerted effort by the government and development partners.

Mr Mu’azu said last year the state recorded about 500 deaths from cholera, 1000 confirmed cases and 26,000 suspected cases following the rainfall.

He, however, said the state government in March inaugurated a rapid response team involving all partners with a mandate to check an incident of suspected cholera cases in response to last year’s devastation.

Mr Mu’azu, said response teams are working at the grassroots level to ensure the safety of drinking water and cholera-prone behaviours among residents which has helped the state in addressing the outbreak with only 600 suspected cases and 15 confirmed even after the devastating flooding.