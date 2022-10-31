The police in Ogun on Monday said they have arrested a couple, Godday and Ebere Samuel, for alleged human trafficking at Atan in the Ota area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this in a press statement in Ota, said the couple were arrested on 17th October for suspected human trafficking.

Mr Oyeyemi explained that the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Atan Ota Divisional Police Headquarters by one Adeniji Okikiolu, who reported that his 16-year-old daughter, Maria Adeniji, suddenly disappeared from home on 16th October.

He explained further that while a search party was organised to look for her, he was informed by someone that the missing girl was seen with Ebere the previous day.

“Upon the information, Ebere was invited to the station, but she vehemently denied ever seeing the missing girl on or before that day.

“Not satisfied with her plea of alibi, Ebere was subsequently detained at the station.

“But surprisingly, when her husband was contacted, the husband confessed to have taken the missing girl to somewhere in Lagos for onward transportation to Burkina Faso where she will be engaged as a maid to one of their associates.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple has been into the business of human trafficking for some time now and that their accomplices are in Burkina Faso,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

