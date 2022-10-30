The Kano State Government on Sunday unveiled 100 luxury buses and 50 taxis, which it said will aid efficient intra-city transportation in the state.

The vehicles will commence operation immediately.

The shuttle buses and the taxis nicknamed ‘Kanawa Bus Service’ are part of the pilot phase of the planned overhaul of mass transportation in the state.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the buses and taxis, will reduce the transportation challenges along the Jogana, Yankura to Janguza corridor of the state.

The governor said budgetary allocation for additional 200 buses would be provided in next year’s budget.

Mr Ganduje said the construction and extension of many roads, flyovers and underpasses and many other infrastructures are considered necessary for a commercially viable and industrious city.

“To ensure effective and sustainable benefits of the investment and functional transport infrastructure need to be provided for an efficient mass transit system that will fit into the new prolific city like Kano.

“Hitherto, the absence of efficient mass transit has given rise to the proliferation of Tricycles as the main public transport vehicle in metropolitan Kano.

“As the consequences of this scenario, traffic congestion has reached a critical level while the security of lives is becoming a great source of concern, Mr Ganduje said.

The buses and taxis were procured for N2.5 billion.

The bus service will be operated by the private sector for effective management.

“To achieve this directive, we have directed the state investment and properties limited to invest in the new taxis and give hire purchase to the members of the Tricycle associations to be displaced from the pilot corridor.

“This component of the scheme will be revolving until all the corridors are fully covered by this service,” the governor said.