The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will on Sunday present his manifesto to the Yoruba Social-cultural group, Afenifere.

This was contained in a statement released by a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

According to the statement, Mr Tinubu will present the document to Reuben Fasoranti, the former leader of the group in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The statement also stated that Mr Tinubu will speak to the group about his action plan.

However, it is unclear if Mr Tinubu will address the entire Afenifere considering that Mr Fasoranti is no longer the leader of the group after he stepped down in 2021.

Ayo Adebanjo, who is the acting leader of the group, has repeatedly expressed his preference for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, based on “fairness and equity”.

“We cannot continue to demand that the Igbo people remain in Nigeria, while we at the same time continue to brutally marginalise and exclude them from the power dynamic,” Mr Adebanjo had stated when endorsing Mr Obi.

The endorsement of Mr Obi has divided the group. In September, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, expressed reservation with the endorsement of the former Anambra State governor.

“It is necessary to await the programmes and manifestos of the political parties and their candidates before arriving at a particular candidate to support,” Mr Falae had stated in a statement.